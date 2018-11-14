Macy's posts strong sales growth, showing it can adapt to new era of online shopping

Macy’s Inc. is proving that its recent rebound isn’t just a fleeting moment: The company posted third-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday that beat Wall Street’s expectations.
Comparable sales, a closely watched measure, rose 3.3% for owned and licensed stores, topping analyst expectations of 2.8%. It was the fourth straight quarter of growth.
Macy’s earlier struggles adapting to online shopping now look like a thing of the past: The latest data, including double-digit e-commerce growth, show the retailer’s rebound has staying power. On its conference call, the company said it expects to reach $1 billion in mobile sales this year.
Macy’s is heading into the crucial holiday shopping season with momentum. The retailer expressed confidence the gains will continue, raising its full-year forecast for profit to as much as $4.30 a share, up from a previous outlook of as much as $4.15.
“The business is continuing to firm up,” said Alex Arnold, managing director of the consumer sector at Odeon Capital Group. “I think they are well set up for the holiday.”
Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said Macy’s weak results a year ago made it easier for the company to post growth. Even so, the department-store chain has shown “genuine progress,” such as bringing in new loyalty members, he said.
Shares of Macy’s were down 96 cents, or 2.6%, to $34.82 in midday trading after earlier rising more than 4% on the earnings report. Macy’s stock has gained 42% this year through Tuesday’s close.