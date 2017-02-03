Macy's shares climb amid takeover rumors

Shares of Macy’s Inc. shot up more than 10% Friday morning as rumors swirled of a potential takeover offer for the struggling department store chain.

The Cincinnati company has been approached about a potential acquisition by Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay, which runs stores under its own name in Canada and under the Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor brands in the U.S., about a possible acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Discussions are in the early stages, and it’s possible no deal could be reached, the report said. The two sides also may consider other ways to collaborate, including selling Macy’s real estate, it said.

Like many other brick-and-mortar retailers, Macy’s has been struggling to keep up with changing consumer tastes that are moving increasingly online. Following a disappointing holiday season, the retailer said last month it will slash more than 10,000 jobs and go ahead with plans to close 68 stores.

Other retailers have struggled as well. Last month, the Limited said it will close all 250 of its stores and filed for bankruptcy. Teen retailer Wet Seal said it also is closing all 171 of its shops. And American Apparel laid off about 2,400 employees after selling its brand to Canadian clothing maker Gildan Activewear.

Macy’s stock has plunged by more than 50% after hitting a high of $72.31 in July 2015. On Friday morning, shares reached $33.84, up 10.2% from Thursday’s close of $30.72.

Last year, Macy’s longtime Chief Executive Terry Lundgren said he planned to step down in 2017. President Jeff Gennette was tapped to take over.

