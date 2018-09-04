MannKind strikes deal for inhalable hypertension treatment, sending stock soaring

Southern California drugmaker MannKind Corp. has struck a deal with biotechnology firm United Therapeutics Corp., to collaborate on an inhalable drug to treat a type of hypertension.
The agreement, announced Tuesday, provides MannKind with an upfront payment of $45 million and the potential for $50 million more if the company meets certain milestones in the development of treprostinil, the two companies said.
MannKind also will receive “low double-digit royalties” on net sales, the firms said.
The dry powder drug, which uses similar technology to MannKind’s inhalable insulin Afrezza, is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
The announcement caused stock in MannKind, of Westlake Village, to jump more than 50% in morning trading Tuesday. Shares of United Therapeutics, based in Silver Spring, Md., were down about 3%.
“We are pleased with this new opportunity to demonstrate the value of our drug and device combination platform for delivering therapeutic products,” said MannKind Chief Executive Michael Castagna.
“We believe this collaboration will have the potential to significantly improve the lives of people living with pulmonary arterial hypertension,” he said.
Under the deal, United Therapeutics will be responsible for global development, commercialization and regulatory approvals for treprostinil and receive exclusive worldwide licensing rights.
MannKind will manufacturing the supplies of the drug for clinical trials and initial commercialization at its Danbury, Conn., facility. United Therapeutics will manufacture the long-term commercial supplies.
United Therapeutics also has the option to expand the exclusive licensing deal to other MannKind treatments for pulmonary hypertension.
MannKind was founded by entrepreneur Alfred Mann, who pumped $1 billion of his own money into the company to help develop Afrezza before dying in 2016.
Afrezza was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014, but has not met early expectations that it would be a blockbuster treatment for diabetes. Despite Tuesday’s stock gains, shares of MannKind still are down about 25% so far this year.