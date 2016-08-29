Stocks open moderately higher, led by bank shares

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street as the market comes off three days of losses. Banks rose the most in early trading Monday. Herbalife rose after activist investor Carl Icahn, the company's largest shareholder, said he increased his stake.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 72 points, or 0.4%, to 18,467 as of 10:09 a.m. EDT. The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,177. The Nasdaq rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 5,231.

FED EFFECT: The dollar was trading higher against other major currencies after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said last week that the case for raising interest rates was becoming stronger, given improvements in the U.S. economy. The prospect of higher rates sent the dollar higher against the Japanese yen and the euro.

“While the rate hike has not yet happened, markets have already begun to move and shift with the assumption of a hike,” said Margaret Yang Yan, market analyst at CMC Markets Singapore.

RATE RELIEF: Banks and other financial companies rose more than the rest of the market in early trading as traders anticipated that interest rates could move higher in the coming months. Wells Fargo, the nation's largest mortgage lender, rose 68 cents, or 1.4%, to $49.19 and Bank of America rose 17 cents, or 1.1%, to $15.96.

Banks have been in a bind with interest rates at historic lows, since low rates make lending money less profitable. Banks are still one of the biggest laggards on the stock market over the last year.

STILL A BELIEVER: Herbalife climbed 4% after Icahn said late Friday that had bought an additional 2.3 million shares in the supplements and weight-loss products company, and that he never gave an order to sell his $1-billion stake. A Wall Street Journal report earlier Friday said that the investment bank Jefferies had been looking for buyers for Icahn's position.

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 lost 0.7% and Germany's DAX fell 0.5%. The London Stock Exchange was closed for a summer bank holiday. Earlier in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.3%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4%.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 82 cents to $46.82 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price oil internationally, lost 78 cents to $49.37 a barrel.

BONDS AND CURRENCIES: U.S. government bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.60% from 1.63%. The dollar rose to 102.30 yen from 101.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.1170 from $1.1183.

