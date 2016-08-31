Stocks open slightly lower; H&R Block shares drop

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as a thin batch of earnings gave investors little to get excited about.
Tax preparation company H&R Block dropped almost 8% in early trading Wednesday after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates, and distiller Brown-Forman, which makes Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, fell 5% after its own results also came up short of forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41 points, or 0.2%, to 18,412.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,171. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.3%, to 5,210.
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.57%.
ALSO
U.S. companies add a solid 177,000 jobs, ADP says
Hawaiian Gardens bets on $90-million investment to overhaul casino
Strawberry grower that demanded kickbacks from Mexican workers is fined $2.4 million