LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 3: Secret lovers, legal maneuvering and a fictional blueprint for 'the perfect crime'
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Stocks open slightly lower; H&R Block shares drop

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as a thin batch of earnings gave investors little to get excited about.

Tax preparation company H&R Block dropped almost 8% in early trading Wednesday after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates, and distiller Brown-Forman, which makes Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, fell 5% after its own results also came up short of forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41 points, or 0.2%, to 18,412.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,171. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.3%, to 5,210.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.57%. 

ALSO

U.S. companies add a solid 177,000 jobs, ADP says

Hawaiian Gardens bets on $90-million investment to overhaul casino

Strawberry grower that demanded kickbacks from Mexican workers is fined $2.4 million

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°