U.S. stocks follow European indexes lower

U.S. stocks are falling in Thursday morning trading, following European indexes lower after the European Central Bank didn't expand or extend its stimulus measures.

Tractor Supply, a retailer for farmers and ranchers, plunged 15% on a weak outlook and pulled consumer companies lower Thursday.

Technology companies also weakened. Apple fell 1.3% and Intel slipped 0.5% after announcing the spinoff of its McAfee cybersecurity business.

Oil prices are rising on reports of a big drop in crude supplies. U.S. crude rose 2%, and energy companies traded higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65 points, or 0.4%, to 18,461. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,180. The Nasdaq composite fell 33 points, or 0.4%, to 5,261.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.56%.

