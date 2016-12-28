Stocks inch up, lifting the Dow near 20,000

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, led by gains in materials makers and retailers.

Amazon gained 1% shortly after the opening bell, and Apple rose 0.6%, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average.

The Dow edged within 30 points of the 20,000 mark, which it has yet to cross.

The Dow was up 28 points, or 0.1%, to 19,972.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,270. The Nasdaq composite climbed 5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,493.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.56%.

ALSO

Photoshop is hard to learn. Adobe thinks artificial intelligence can help

Chinese investors were defrauded by Orange County lawyer, SEC says

'L.A. Law' building owners launch update of office tower with high-rise courtyards