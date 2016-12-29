Stocks open slightly higher after a day of losses

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.
Materials and consumer-focused stocks were among the biggest winners in early trading Thursday. Newmont Mining jumped 3% and toy maker Hasbro climbed 1%.
Trading was light ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40 points, or 0.2%, to 19,871.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,253. The Nasdaq composite climbed 10 points, or 0.2%, to 5,448.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.49%.
ALSO
What it's like wearing Snapchat Spectacles
What happens when a Hatchimal doesn't hatch
Nasty Gal gets $20-million offer from British retailer Boohoo.com