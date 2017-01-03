Stocks jump at start of 2017 as energy firms and banks climb

U.S. stock indexes are jumping at the start of the first trading day of 2017. Energy companies are climbing with the price of oil, while banks are advancing thanks to a bump in interest rates. Those two sectors were the best-performing parts of the market in 2016.

The Dow Jones industrial average leaped 122 points, or 0.6%, to 19,884 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.7%, to 2,253. The Nasdaq composite rose 38 points, or 0.7%, to 5,420. The Russell 2000 index, which is made up of small-company stocks, rose 9 points, or 0.7%, to 1,366. The Russell jumped almost 20% last year and did far better than indexes focused on larger companies. U.S. stocks are coming off a three-day losing streak.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.33, or 2.5%, to $55.05 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose $1.37, or 2.4%, to $58.19 a barrel in London. That sent energy companies higher. Marathon Petroleum surged 5.4% to $53.09 and Halliburton advanced 3.4% to $55.91. Natural gas futures dropped 7.5%.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.50% from 2.43% late Friday. Higher bond yields are linked to higher interest rates, and bank stocks made big gains. Citigroup rose 1.6% to $60.39 and Morgan Stanley went up 1.9% to $43.04. Banks and energy companies both climbed more than 20% last year.

Utilities, real estate investment trusts and companies that make and sell household goods traded lower. Those stocks are often compared to bonds because they pay large dividends, but the jump in yields Tuesday encouraged investors to look elsewhere.

COPY THAT: Xerox surged 14% to $6.52 after it said it split itself in two, a move the company announced almost a year ago. The original Xerox kept its printer and copier business. The second company will focus on business process outsourcing, providing payment processing and other services. Xerox will receive $1.8 billion in cash.

The new company, Conduent Inc., now trades under the ticker symbol “CNDT.” That stock fell 7% to $13.92 in early trading.

CURRENCIES: The dollar jumped to 118.12 yen from 116.78 yen. The euro slumped to $1.0403 from $1.0531.

OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain rose 0.7% and the French CAC 40 advanced 0.5%. Germany's DAX inched up 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.7% and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.9%. Tokyo's stock market remained closed for the New Year's holiday.

