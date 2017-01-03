Stocks open 2017 with solid gains

The stock market opened the year on a strong note, led by big gains in banks and energy companies.

Major U.S. indexes were broadly higher in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday as markets reopened after the New Year's Day holiday.

Marathon Petroleum rose 6% and oil rig operator Transocean climbed 4% in the first few minutes of trading.

The price of crude oil rose 2% to $55 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 162 points, or 0.8%, to 19,918.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 16 points, or 0.7%, to 2,254. The Nasdaq composite increased 38 points, or 0.7%, to 5,421.

