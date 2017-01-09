U.S. stocks mostly fall as oil prices slide

U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower in early trading Monday, led by declines in energy companies. Oil and gas companies fell the most as the price of crude oil headed down. Materials stocks notched the biggest gain. Investors had their eye on the latest company earnings and deal news.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52 points, or 0.3%, to 19,910 as of 10:18 a.m. EST. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 5 points, or 0.3%, to 2,271. The Nasdaq composite index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 5,523.

OIL WOES: Rig operator Transocean slumped 4.4% and Southwestern Energy fell 4% as the price of oil headed lower. Transocean shares slipped 55 cents to $54.49. Southwestern Energy was down 41 cents at $9.84.

DISAPPOINTING RESULTS: Acuity Brands slumped 16% to $199.06 after the lighting maker reported quarterly results that fell well short of what analysts were expecting.

STRONG QUARTER: Electronic payment processing company Global Payments climbed 6.8% to $79.53 after it reported better-than-anticipated quarterly results.

SOLD: Surgical Care Affiliates surged 15.9% to $56.49 after the surgical care center operator agreed to be acquired by UnitedHealth for $2.3 billion in cash and stock. The deal comes as UnitedHealth, the nation's biggest health insurer, looks to expand its Optum health business. UnitedHealth shares slipped 0.7% to $161.29.

PHARMA DEAL: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals jumped 12.5% to $4.05 on news the drugmaker is selling its first approved drug, a pancreatic cancer treatment called Onivyde, to French drugmaker Ipsen in a deal worth at least $575 million.

PET PLAY: VCA vaulted 28.1% to $90.68 after the pet healthcare company agreed to be acquired by food and drinks company Mars Inc. for about $7.7 billion. The deal also includes $1.4 billion in debt.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude oil was down $1.27, or 2.4%, at $52.72 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, was down $1.36, or 2.4%, at $55.74 a barrel in London.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was down 0.5%, France's CAC 40 slid 0.7%, and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.4%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.3%, while South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped.

CURRENCIES: The pound fell to $1.2133, from $1.2408, its lowest level since October, amid indications the British government is inclined to opt for a full break from the European Union's single market. The dollar fell to 116.31 yen, from 117.02 yen.

ALSO

Downtown L.A. hasn't seen this much construction since the 1920s

Azubu wasn't funded like most start-ups — which may have nearly killed it

Theme park crime: Counterfeiters prefer Disneyland; shoplifters like Universal Studios Hollywood

UPDATES:

7:55 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 6:55 a.m.