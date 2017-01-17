Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and healthcare companies.

Comerica fell 4.5% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4%.

The British pound rose sharply against other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will remain open to new trade opportunities even as it withdraws from the European Union's single market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,266.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55 points, or 0.3%, to 19,832. The Nasdaq composite sank 36 points, or 0.6%, to 5,537.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32%.

