Retailers lead U.S. stocks mostly lower; Target slumps 5%

Stocks opened mostly lower on Wall Street on Wednesday, led by declines in retailers after Target cut its profit and sales projections.

Target slumped 5% in early trading after saying its holiday season sales were weak. Other retailers also fell. Kohl's slumped 4%, and Macy's and Dollar Tree each lost 2%.

Energy companies were falling along with the price of crude oil. Transocean was down 2% in early trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point at 2,267.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60 points, or 0.3%, to 19,7686. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1%, to 5,545.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36%.

