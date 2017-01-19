U.S. stock indexes stay flat; bond yields climb

Railroad stocks chugged higher in early trading on Wall Street on Thursday, but drops for utilities and other companies that pay big dividends meant U.S. stock indexes were treading water once again. Treasury yields continued their march higher.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,268 as of 10:12 a.m. EST. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24 points, or 0.1%, at 19,781. The Nasdaq composite index rose 6 points, or 0.1%, to 5,562.

RAIL RALLY: Railroad operators posted some of the biggest gains. CSX led the way with a jump of 16.8% to $43.08. An activist investor is reportedly teaming up with the executive who turned around Canadian Pacific Railway to target CSX.

Union Pacific rose 2.9% to $106.81 after reporting stronger fourth-quarter earnings than expected. Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern were also strong.

BINGE BUYING: Netflix jumped 5.8% to $140.98 after the video-streaming service reported stronger fourth-quarter earnings than analysts expected and said that it gained more customers during the quarter than ever before.

BANK BLUES: Bank of New York Mellon, BB&T and KeyCorp had some of the biggest drops in the S&P 500 after reporting their fourth-quarter earnings before the market opened.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond yields continued their march higher, and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.47%, from 2.43% late Wednesday. Yields have generally been climbing since the November election on expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will spur more inflation and economic growth. The 10-year yield is below its perch above 2.60% that it reached in mid-December, but it's still well above the 2.09% it was at a year ago.

DIVIDEND DROPS: Higher yields may attract income-seeking investors back to bonds and away from high-dividend stocks. That hurts utility stocks and real-estate investment trusts, which carry some of the biggest dividend yields. The two sectors were among the worst performers of the 11 that make up the S&P 500 index. Real-estate investment trusts lost 0.9%.

ECONOMIC REPORTS: The U.S. economy continues to hum along. Reports released Thursday indicated strength in the labor and housing markets.

Last week, the smallest number of workers sought unemployment claims in 43 years, a sign that corporate layoffs are subsiding.

A separate report showed that homebuilders broke ground on more new homes in December, capping a solid 2016 for the industry. Developers began work on the most new homes and apartments since 2007.

A stronger economy could sway the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly. It has raised rates twice since 2015 after keeping them at record lows near zero since 2008.

CURRENCIES: The dollar was mixed against its major rivals. It rose to 115.139 Japanese yen, from 113.74 yen late Wednesday, and the euro slipped to $1.0661. But the British pound rose to $1.2308, from $1.2284.

MARKETS ABROAD: In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9%, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2%.

In Europe, the German DAX rose 0.3%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%. In London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.5%.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 54 cents, or 1%, to $52.43 per barrel. Brent oil, the international standard, rose 59 cents to $54.51. Natural gas fell 3 cents, or 1%, to $3.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold dropped $14.90 to $1,197.20 per ounce, silver fell 48 cents to $16.79 per ounce and copper lost a penny to $2.61 per pound.

ALSO

Where will Trump begin in slashing Obama-era regulations?

Feds sue nation's largest student loan servicer, accusing it of cheating borrowers

Steven Mnuchin's OneWest favored private equity firms, did little small-business lending

UPDATES:

8:15 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.