Stocks rise, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs

An afternoon buying drive on Wall Street sent the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average also rose Tuesday but not as much, leaving it short of a record and below the 20,000 mark it has hovered near for weeks.

Materials companies rose more than the rest of the market. DuPont jumped 4.5% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts' estimates.

Banks also posted solid gains. Regions Financial rose 2.4%.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.7%, to 2,280.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 112 points, or 0.6%, to 19,912. The Nasdaq rose 48 points, or 0.9%, to 5,600.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.46%.

UPDATES:

1:45 p.m.: This article was updated with closing prices.

7:35 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.