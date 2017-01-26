U.S. stock indexes open slightly higher the day after the Dow hits 20,000

Stocks opened slightly higher on Wall Street on Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 for the first time.

Energy stocks rose more than the rest of the market as the price of oil gained 2%.

Southwestern Energy gained 3.1%, and Chesapeake Energy rose 2.2%.

It's a big day for company earnings. Among those reporting solid results, paint maker Sherwin-Williams jumped 6% after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Mattel sank 13% after reporting a big slowdown in toy sales over the holidays.

The Dow rose 21 points, or 0.1%, to 20,089. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,299. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2%, to 5,668.

