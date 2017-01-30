Stocks open lower; Fitbit sinks on disappointing sales and announces layoffs

Stocks are opening broadly lower, led by industrial and technology companies.

American Airlines slumped 3.1% in early trading Monday, and Cognizant Technology Solutions lost 2.4%.

Rite Aid plunged 18% after Walgreen Boots Alliance cut the price it will pay to buy its rival.

Fitbit dropped 12% after reporting that it sold fewer of its wearable fitness devices in the fourth quarter than it had anticipated. It also said it would cut jobs.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.6%, to 2,282.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 88 points, or 0.4%, to 20,006. The Nasdaq composite fell 44 points, or 0.8%, to 5,615.

Bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49%.

