Weak earnings drag stocks lower; Under Armour dives

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street for the second day in a row as several companies report disappointing earnings.

Under Armour plunged 25% after the athletic apparel maker reported a rare earnings miss in the fourth quarter and released a conservative revenue outlook for the year.

Harley-Davidson dropped 3% after reporting weak shipments and delivering a tepid outlook.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,276.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 57 points, or 0.3%, to 19,917. The Nasdaq composite declined 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5,596.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48%.

ALSO

Sony Pictures gets a $1-billion 'wake-up call'

Companies decide they can't risk keeping silent about Trump's travel ban

Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin misled senators about foreclosures by OneWest Bank, report says