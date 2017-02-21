Stock indexes open at record highs

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors return from the holiday weekend in a buying mood.

Energy companies and banks posted some of the biggest gains in early trading Tuesday. Hess rose 2% and Northern Trust rose 1%.

The gains sent indexes further into record territory. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Presidents Day.

Several companies were rising after reporting better results than analysts expected. Wal-Mart jumped 2.6% and Home Depot rose 1%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 71 points, or 0.4%, to 20,699. The Nasdaq composite rose 18 points, or 0.3%, to 5,856.

