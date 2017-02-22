Stocks edge back from record highs

Declines in energy and industrial stocks are leading U.S. indexes slightly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record high close the day before.

Energy companies fell early Wednesday along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration sank 9%.

Newmont Mining dropped 2% after reporting earnings that were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 46 points, or 0.2%, to 20,697. The Nasdaq composite declined 13 points, or 0.2%, to 5,852.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40%.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss The gang member accused of killing a Whittier cop cycled in and out of jail. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly fly to Mexico today. Magic Johnson is now in charge of the Lakers. The Iraqi government's drive to retake Mosul from Islamic State continues. The gang member accused of killing a Whittier cop cycled in and out of jail. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly fly to Mexico today. Magic Johnson is now in charge of the Lakers. The Iraqi government's drive to retake Mosul from Islamic State continues. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss The gang member accused of killing a Whittier cop cycled in and out of jail. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly fly to Mexico today. Magic Johnson is now in charge of the Lakers. The Iraqi government's drive to retake Mosul from Islamic State continues. The gang member accused of killing a Whittier cop cycled in and out of jail. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security chief John Kelly fly to Mexico today. Magic Johnson is now in charge of the Lakers. The Iraqi government's drive to retake Mosul from Islamic State continues. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is Trump’s new national security advisor. Officer Keith Boyer spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Whittier. It's legal for an ICE agent to pretend to be an officer in an immigration raid. But should it be? Bernie Sanders spoke in downtown L.A. on Sunday. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster is Trump’s new national security advisor. Officer Keith Boyer spent 27 years patrolling the streets of Whittier. It's legal for an ICE agent to pretend to be an officer in an immigration raid. But should it be? Bernie Sanders spoke in downtown L.A. on Sunday. Caption Three shot, including 2 cops, after report of traffic collision in Whittier Police shooting in Whittier. Police shooting in Whittier. Caption Hundreds protest President Trump at "Not My President" rally Hundreds protest President Trump at "Not My President" rally in downtown Los Angeles Hundreds protest President Trump at "Not My President" rally in downtown Los Angeles Caption Whittier police shooting (Video by Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

ALSO

More skiers turn to short-term rentals — a mixed blessing for resorts

Over the last decade, L.A. County has traded high-paying jobs for low-paying ones

Uber sexual harassment allegations are a warning for the tech industry and its 'rock star' culture