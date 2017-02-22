Stocks edge back from record highs

Declines in energy and industrial stocks are leading U.S. indexes slightly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record high close the day before.

Energy companies fell early Wednesday along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration sank 9%.

Newmont Mining dropped 2% after reporting earnings that were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 46 points, or 0.2%, to 20,697. The Nasdaq composite declined 13 points, or 0.2%, to 5,852.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40%.

