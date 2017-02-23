Stocks start mixed as energy companies bounce back

Major U.S. indexes are mixed early Thursday after modest losses the day before. Energy companies are making the biggest gains as the price of oil jumps, and companies that pay big dividends are rising as bond yields slip. Technology and industrial companies are taking small losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 15 points, or 0.1%, to 20,790 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The blue-chip index has risen for nine consecutive days. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction at 2,362. The Nasdaq composite fell 19 points, or 0.3%, to 5,841 as technology companies declined. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,400.

Stocks finished mostly lower Wednesday. The Dow is at an all-time high and other indexes remain near all-time highs.

FAIR AND SQUARE: Payments processor Square jumped 12.2% to $16.87, an all-time-high, after it reported a larger profit than analysts expected. Wall Street was also pleased with the company's forecasts for 2017. The company went public in November 2015.

A BAD FIT: L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, tumbled 12.6% to $49.08 after it said sales in February have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret. The company decided to stop selling swimwear last year and said sales at older stores have dropped sharply this month.

PC POWER: HP Inc. blew past analyst estimates in the fourth quarter, thanks to a 10% jump in revenue from personal computers. The company said notebook sales jumped, which made up for lower printer revenue and flat desktop sales. The stock climbed 6.4% to $17.24.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.39% from 2.42%.

Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, real estate investment trusts and other companies that tend to pay large dividends. FirstEnergy went up 1.8% to $31.33. Realty Income rose 1.6% to $62.13.

RECALL WOES: Medical device maker Boston Scientific sank 4.5% to $24.03 after it said it will take all of its Lotus Valve devices off the market and remove it from clinical testing sites because of a manufacturing problem with the heart valve device. Last year the company announced a similar problem with a related product, its Lotus Edge Valve System.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rebounded, rising $1.05, or 2%, to $54.64 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for pricing international oils, rose $1.11, or 2%, to $57.15 a barrel in London. Chevron rose 1.2% to $111.65, and Marathon Oil advanced 2.5% to $16.15.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.76 yen from 113.12 yen. The euro rose to $1.0585 from $1.0568.

OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1% while Germany's DAX fell 0.2%. The French CAC 40 rose 0.1%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost less than 0.1% and the Kospi of South Korea finished up 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4%.

