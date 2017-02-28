Stocks open lower on Wall Street; Target shares plunge

Banks and other financial companies are leading a modest decline in early trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average is coming off its longest winning streak in 30 years.

Online brokers are posting sharp declines Tuesday after Fidelity announced a cut in trading commissions. Other brokerages followed suit. ETrade Financial dropped 6.3% and Charles Schwab fell 3.3%.

Target plunged 13.6% after its profit missed forecasts. The company also issued a weak outlook.

The Dow fell 19 points, or 0.1%, to 20,816. The Dow reached its 12th consecutive record high close the day before.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,365. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,850.

