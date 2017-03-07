Healthcare stocks fall the day after Republicans propose Obamacare replacement

U.S. stock indexes are mostly lower in early trading Tuesday, while healthcare companies, including drugmakers and drug distributors, are falling after Republicans in Congress introduced a bill intended to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Energy and materials companies are also declining.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,370 as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,954. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points to 5,842. Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks have declined a bit after setting all-time highs as recently as last Wednesday. On Thursday the current bull market will turn 8 years old. It has lasted longer than any other bull market since World War II except for the decade-long run that ended in early 2000.

HEALTHCARE HAMMERED: Healthcare companies fell after House Republicans introduced legislation to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The legislation would provide tax credits for people buying their own insurance and would scale back the government's role in helping people afford coverage. It would probably leave more Americans uninsured and would also overhaul Medicaid. It's not clear if the bill will gain enough support to pass the Senate, as several Republicans have already criticized the proposal.

Health insurers traded higher, however, as the proposed bill could reduce their costs and bolster their profits. Humana rose 1.1% to $215.10 and Cigna went up 35 cents to $153.31.

DRUGMAKERS DOWN: Drug companies fell after President Trump said in a tweet that he intends to bring down drug prices. He has said that before, but didn't say how he planned to achieve it. The biggest losses went to generic drug companies. Perrigo slid 2.9% to $69.54. Mylan fell 2.1% to $43.13. Elsewhere, Eli Lilly shed 1.9% to $82.24 and biotechnology company Alexion went down 2% to $130.60. Mallinckrodt sank 5.7% to $48.34, the largest loss among S&P 500 stocks.

Prescription drug distributors also fell. Express Scripts went down 2% to $68.63.

AND HOW IS THE WEATHER: Oilfield services company Weatherford International soared 15.6% to $6.81 after it named a new chief executive. The company said its current chief executive, Krishna Shivram, is leaving effective immediately as Weatherford hires Halliburton Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum as its new president and chief executive. McCollum is to join the company in late April.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 37 cents to $53.57 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 39 cents to $56.40 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51% from 2.50%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar bounced back to 114.05 yen from 113.92 yen. The euro fell to $1.0565 from $1.0588.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX and the FTSE 100 index in Britain both rose 0.1%. The CAC 40 in France fell 0.3%. The Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo edged down 0.2%. The Hang Seng gained 0.4% and South Kore's Kospi gained 0.6%.

