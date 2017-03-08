Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses in utilities and other dividend stocks outweigh gains in banks.

Citigroup rose 3.3% in early trading Wednesday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.4%.

Investors bid up bank shares as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.57%.

In earnings news, H&R Block rose 15% after posting strong results that indicated a good start to its tax season business.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose less than a point to 2,369.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 5 points to 20,930. The Nasdaq composite rose 8 points, or 0.1%, to 5,841.

