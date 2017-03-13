Stocks are listless at the dawn of a jam-packed week

U.S. stock indexes stuck close to their record levels in early trading Monday, ahead of a busy week full of events that could swing markets. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, more countries around the world may move to shake up the economic status quo, and several high-profile updates on the U.S. economy are scheduled for this week.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was virtually flat at 2,372 as of 9:52 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15 points, or 0.1%, to 20,887. The Nasdaq rose 4 points, or 0.1% to 5,865. Slightly more stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange than fell.

FED FOCUS: Most investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates at its upcoming meeting, which ends Wednesday. It would be only the third increase since the central bank slashed rates to a record low of nearly zero during the financial crisis in 2008.

Usually, rising interest rates are bad news for stocks because they make borrowing more expensive and can put the brakes on economic growth. But many analysts say this time may be different. As long as the pace of increases is gradual, these increases will only be getting interest rates back to normal rather than restricting the economy.

CENTRAL BANKS: The Fed isn't the only central bank meeting on interest rates this week. So are others, including the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan.

Many economists expect the Bank of England to hold steady, but another action in London could garner even more attention. The government could formally begin the process of exiting the European Union. Britain voted to leave the union last summer, one of a growing number of examples of populations around the world trying to throw off the status quo.

The Netherlands has its own election this week, and politicians in that country have also railed against the European Union and immigrants. Later this year, elections will also occur in France and Germany.

OTHER U.S. UPDATES: Several big U.S. economic reports are on deck this week, including updates on inflation and retail sales.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, Britain's FSE 100 rose 0.4% and Germany's DAX rose 0.3%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.1%, South Korea's Kospi rose 1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.1%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 114.71 Japanese yen, from late Friday’s 114.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.0666, from $1.0692.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.58%. The two-year yield rose to 1.36%, from 1.35%, and the 30-year yield inched up to 3.17%, from 3.16%.

COMMODITIES: The price of a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil inched up 10 cents to $48.60. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 11 cents to $51.48 a barrel in London.

Gold rose $2.20 to $1,203 an ounce, silver rose 8 cents to $17 an ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.64 a pound.

