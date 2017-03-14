Energy stocks fall with oil prices, leading Wall Street lower

Energy stocks are leading an early decline on Wall Street as the price of oil takes another turn lower.

Marathon Oil slumped 3.9% in early trading Tuesday. Murphy Oil dropped 3%.

Streaming music company Pandora Media slumped 3.5% after the company announced it will launch an on-demand music service to compete with Apple Music and Spotify.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,365.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 36 points, or 0.2%, to 20,846. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.4%, to 5,854.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.61%.

