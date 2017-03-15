Stocks open slightly up, led by materials and energy companies

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as materials and energy companies lead the way.

The price of oil turned higher in early trading Wednesday, which helped send energy companies higher.

Occidental Petroleum rose 1.7%.

Hostess Brands rose 1% after the company gave solid forecasts for full-year revenue and earnings.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,369.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32 points, or 0.2%, to 20,870. The Nasdaq edged up 5 points, or 0.1%, to 5,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.58%.

