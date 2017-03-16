U.S. stocks step back while overseas markets rally

U.S. stock indexes took a small step back Thursday, while bond yields recovered some of their sharp losses from Wednesday. Stock markets around the world rallied.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,380 as of 11:26 a.m. EDT. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39 points, or 0.2%, to 20,911. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 5,897. Small-company stocks ticked up. Slightly more stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange than fell.

EUROPEAN OPTIMISM: Stock markets across the Atlantic rose, with the French CAC 40 up 0.6% and Germany's DAX up 0.5%. The British FTSE 100 rose 0.5%. Investors had been nervous about Wednesday's Dutch election, where politicians had railed against the European Union and immigration. After Britain’s vote in summer to exit the European Union, investors wondered whether the Dutch election and others scheduled later this year on the continent could lead the European Union to break apart.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's party won a parliamentary election victory over anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Wilders campaigned on pledges to close borders to migrants from Muslim nations, close mosques, ban the Koran and take the Netherlands out of the EU.

Read more: Dutch prime minister's party appears to handily beat anti-Muslim politician's side »

BOND YIELDS: U.S. Treasury yields recovered some of their losses from the prior day. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.52% from 2.50% late Wednesday. It had plunged 0.11 of a percentage point Wednesday after the Federal Reserve dashed speculation that it may become more aggressive in raising rates.

The central bank increased short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as was widely expected, but also said that it continues to expect to raise rates a total of three times this year. Some investors had begun to speculate that four increases may be possible given how much the economy and inflation have picked up. The Fed is hoping to gradually raise interest rates off their record lows, where they stayed for seven years following the 2008 financial crisis.

Read more: Interest rate hike by Federal Reserve is likely to be followed by two more this year »

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 1.31% from 1.30%, and the 30-year yield rose to 3.13% from 3.11%.

SOME CENTRAL BANKS FOLLOW THE FED: China's central bank raised a short-term interest rate on lending to banks but left its benchmark rate unchanged after the U.S. increase. The People's Bank of China hiked the rate for its six-month and one-year medium-term lending facility and open-market repurchase operations by 0.1%. The benchmark one-year commercial lending rate was unchanged. The bank cited the Fed's rate hike and improved Chinese economic conditions.

OTHERS STAND PAT: Japan's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it would work toward a 2% inflation rate target. The Bank of England held its interest rates at record lows.

EARNINGS POP: Tech giant Oracle jumped 7.1% to $46.12, notching the biggest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting stronger revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

GO HIGHER: GoPro, which makes wearable cameras, surged 16.3% to $8.55 after it announced a cost-cutting plan and said it's sticking by its forecast for 2017 profits.

Read more: GoPro to slash 270 jobs in an effort to cut costs »

HOME ADVANTAGE: Encouraging data for the home building industry continue to pile up. U.S. builders broke ground on new homes at a faster pace in February, and the pace was faster than economists expected. PulteGroup rose 1.5% to $23.77, and D.R. Horton rose 1.2% to $33.67.

ASIA'S DAY: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng leaped 2.1%, and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.8%. Meanwhile, Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.2%.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude slipped 16 cents to $48.70 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 6 cents to $51.75 a barrel. Gold rose $27.90, or 2.3%, to $1,228.60 an ounce, silver rose 46 cents to $17.39 an ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.67 a pound.

ENERGY PAIN: The drop in oil prices resumes a slide that's been ongoing since late last month. A barrel of oil was worth nearly $55 in late February. If it closes lower Thursday, that would be the eighth decline in the last nine days.

The weakness has dragged down stocks of oil drillers and others across the industry. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lost 0.9%, one of the biggest losses among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.08 Japanese yen from 113.39 yen. The euro rose to $1.0733 from $1.0713, and the British pound rose to $1.2352 from $1.2301.

ALSO

Do car companies want Trump to trash emission standards? Maybe not

Wells Fargo shareholders call for a new, broader probe into the accounts scandal

If you searched Yahoo for 'erectile dysfunction,' you may have enriched a Russian hacker