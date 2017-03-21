Stocks fall a bit in early trading; Apple climbs

U.S. stocks are posting modest declines in early trading Tuesday, but Apple led technology companies higher after announcing an update to its iPad. Healthcare companies rose, but packaged-food companies and airlines skidded.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,370 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13 points, or 0.1%, to 20,892. The Nasdaq composite fell 6 points, or 0.1%, to 5,895. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks sank 7 points, or 0.6%, to 1,376. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

TECH CLIMBING: Several big technology stocks were rising. Apple rose $1.08 to $142.54 after it said it will start taking orders Friday for its updated iPad. Facebook picked up 1.3% to $141.81 and Motorola rose 2% to $85.96.

Healthcare companies also did well. Drugmaker Eli Lilly rose 69 cents to $84.75, and drug and medical device maker Baxter International rose 38 cents to $51.57.

TAKEOFF DELAYED: Airlines slipped after the U.S. government said it will bar passengers on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from eight mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries from bringing laptops, tablets and other devices on board in carry-on bags. It cited unspecified threats.

Although the rule affects only carriers from those countries, not U.S. airlines, the stocks slipped as investors wondered about further disruptions to U.S. flights and travel. Delta fell 1.3% to $46.23, and American slipped 39 cents to $41.31.

Read more: U.S. bans some electronics on flights from eight Middle Eastern and African countries »

SOGGY CEREAL: Food companies fell after General Mills posted a better-than-expected profit but weaker sales. The Cheerios maker faces more competitive pricing and a market that has been shifting demand from processed foods. Its stock rose 5 cents to $60.31, but J.M. Smucker sank 1.9% to $135.94 and Kellogg slid 1.2% to $74.06. Campbell Soup declined 2.2% to $57.70.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 27 cents to $48.49 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 16 cents to $51.79 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed at 2.46%.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.38 yen from 112.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0818 from $1.0733.

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% after a debate between the nation's candidates for president. The first round of national elections is a month away. The DAX of Germany gained 0.1%. The British FTSE 100 edged down 0.1%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%. The Kospi in South Korea rose 1%, and in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.4%.

