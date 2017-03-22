Stocks slip further as banks' dive continues

U.S. stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as banks continue to tumble along with bond yields and interest rates. The losses are being limited by gains in utilities and other relatively high-dividend stocks, which investors tend to favor as a source of income when bond yields are low. Sears is plunging after saying it may not be able to stay in business. The market is coming off its biggest one-day loss in five months.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.3%, to 2,337 as of 10:12 a.m. Eastern time, its lowest level in more than a month. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 81 points, or 0.4%, to 20,585, dragged down by a steep fall in Nike. The Nasdaq composite slipped 6 points, or 0.1%, to 5,787. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies sank 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,340.

On Wednesday the market suffered its biggest single-session loss since October as investors wondered if key aspects of President Trump's agenda will be delayed. The Republican-backed American Health Care Act appears to be in trouble as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on it Thursday. That could affect Trump's proposals for business-friendly policies such as tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending.

TEARS FOR SEARS: Sears said in a regulatory filing that there is “substantial doubt” it will be able to remain in business. In recent years the parent company of Sears and Kmart has closed more than 2,000 stores, slashed spending and jobs, sold brands and split off its real estate assets to raise cash. The company continues to lose billions a year as its sales fall further. It said its pension agreements may prevent it from spinning off other businesses.

The stock was already trading near all-time lows, and it fell 11.4% to $8.06 early Wednesday. The company's real estate investment trust, Seritage, fell 2.1%, to $42.63.

DIDN'T DO IT: Shoe and athletic apparel giant Nike dropped 6.1% to $54.48 as Wall Street wasn't impressed with its third-quarter results — which included slightly disappointing sales — or its forecasts for the current period. The stock is up this year but hasn't recovered from a 19% tumble in 2016. Investors have worried about Nike's intense competition with rivals Under Armour and Adidas.

BANK DROP: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40% from 2.42%. U.S. Bancorp slipped 50 cents to $52.19 and Regions Financial fell 1.4% to $13.90.

Financial stocks in the S&P 500 index have fallen for three days in a row as bond yields fall, which leads to lower interest rates on loans such as mortgages and therefore lower profits for banks. On Wednesday the bank index took its biggest loss in nine months.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 60 cents, or 1.2%, to $47.64 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 68 cents, or 1.34%, to $50.28 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.02 yen from 111.90 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0802 from $1.0804.

OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 index and the CAC 40 in France each slid 0.8%. The German DAX fell 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 stock index declined 2.1% as the yen strengthened against the dollar, which hurts Japanese exporters. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong dropped 1.1% and the South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5%.

