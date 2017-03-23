Stocks open little changed

Stocks are barely changed as Congress continues to debate healthcare legislation, a key first piece of President Trump's business-friendly agenda.

Technology companies are down Thursday, giving up some of the previous day's gains. Alphabet, Google's parent company, lost 1.6%.

Energy companies are slipping with oil prices, but consumer-focused companies are rising. Clothing company PVH jumped 8.5% after strong earnings. Nike is up 2.1% after Wednesday’s sharp drop.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,345.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1%, to 20,636.

The Nasdaq composite shed 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,810.

