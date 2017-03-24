Stocks rise in early trading

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.

Chipmaker Micron Technology surged 11% in early trading Friday after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting.

Investors were keeping a close eye on Washington, where a vote was expected later in the day on the Republican-backed healthcare reform bill.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,351.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points, or 0.2%, to 20,695. The Nasdaq composite gained 26 points, or 0.5%, to 5,843.

