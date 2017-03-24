Stocks rise as healthcare vote draws nearer

U.S. stocks are mostly higher Friday as technology companies and banks climb. For most of this week, investors have been waiting for answers about the fate of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act, which is scheduled to come up for a vote later Friday after it was delayed a day earlier. Stocks are on track for their biggest weekly loss of 2017.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,352 as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 20,679. The Nasdaq composite jumped 33 points, or 0.6%, to 5,850. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks advanced 6 points, or 0.5%, to 1,359.

TECH LEADS: Technology companies made the biggest gains, continuing a strong run over the last few months. Micron Technology surged 8.7% to $28.78 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings that were much better than analysts expected. Data storage company Western Digital jumped 3.9% to $79.15.

Banks moved higher as they continued a slow recovery from a four-day sell-off. Wells Fargo rose 1.2% to $55.90, and Lincoln National advanced 1.1% to $64.51.

Also rising were utilities companies and consumer-focused companies such as Starbucks, Nike and clothing company PVH.

HEALTH BILL HOLDUP: Stocks were higher for most of the day Thursday, but most of those gains dissipated after House Republicans postponed the healthcare vote because of a lack of support. Investors aren't overwhelmingly concerned about the healthcare proposal itself, but they wonder whether a protracted debate or a failed bill would delay aspects of President Trump's agenda that the market is excited about. Those include tax cuts, greater infrastructure spending and cuts in regulations.

The healthcare legislation would provide tax credits for people buying their own insurance and would scale back the government's role in helping people afford coverage. It would probably leave more Americans uninsured and would make big changes to Medicaid, a joint federal-state health program for low-income Americans.

Healthcare investors appeared to be wagering that the bill will fail. Hospital operators rose, as did insurers that do a lot of business with Medicaid. When the act was introduced, those stocks traded lower because investors were concerned that hospitals would have to take in more patients who lack insurance and that insurers would get less money from Medicaid. The largest national health insurers were mixed Friday.

MAKING A SPLASH: SeaWorld Entertainment jumped 6.6% to $18.45 after a big investment from China. SeaWorld said real estate holding company Zhonghong Zhuoye Group bought a 21% stake from Blackstone Group. It said the Chinese firm paid $23 a share, and an executive will join SeaWorld's board. The stock has struggled in recent years because of controversy about conditions of SeaWorld's orcas, which hurt attendance.

FULL STOP: Video game retailer GameStop sank 12.7% to $20.92 after disclosing weaker-than-expected revenue as shoppers cut back while they waited for companies to start introducing new game systems. GameStop's forecasts for this year fell far short of analyst forecasts. The company said it expects to earn $3.10 to $3.40 per share in its current fiscal year, while FactSet says analysts expected $3.73 a share.

NOT A PHOTO FINISH: Shoe store The Finish Line slumped 17.5% to $13.26 after the company said it had to cut prices in the fourth quarter because consumers didn't like some of its products. Like many other retailers, it also faced generally tough business conditions. The company reported a loss thanks to impairment charges, and it cut its annual profit outlook.

BONDS: Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41% from 2.42%.

ENERGY: U.S. crude oil futures rose 2 cents to $47.72 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 1 cent to $50.65 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar inched down to 111.05 yen from 111.07 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0804 from $1.0786.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX advanced 0.3%, the French CAC 40 dropped 0.2% and Britain's FTSE 100 index was little changed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% after recent losses. The Kospi of South Korea slipped 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed earlier losses to finish up 0.1%.

