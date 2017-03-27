Stocks drop in early trading

Banks and industrial companies are leading stocks lower on Wall Street in early trading.

Morgan Stanley lost 4.5% early Monday and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan slumped 5%.

Traders are worrying that the defeat of the Republican-backed healthcare reform bill last week will mean more difficulty getting tax cuts and other part of President Trump's agenda passed.

The Standard & Poor's 500 lost 20 points, or 0.9%, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 161 points, or 0.8%, to 20,437. The Nasdaq composite declined 55 points, or 1%, to 5,773.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35%.

