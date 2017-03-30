Stocks edge up as oil rises

U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Thursday as investors weighed the latest batch of company earnings, deal news and economic data. Financial stocks led the gainers. Energy companies also rose, getting a boost from rising crude oil prices. Real estate companies and other high-dividend-paying stocks fell as bond yields headed higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61 points, or 0.3%, to 20,720 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,366. The Nasdaq composite index rose 15 points, or 0.3%, to 5,912.

FOR SALE: ConocoPhillips jumped 6% to $48.71 after the energy company agreed to sell most of its Canadian assets to Canada's Cenovus Energy in a deal valued at $13.2 billion.

DATA DEAL: Extreme Networks surged 20.7% to $7.80 after the maker of network infrastructure equipment agreed to buy a data center, switching, routing and analytics business from Brocade Communications once Brocade is acquired by Broadcom.

REFRESHING RESULTS: Lindsay vaulted 8.8% to $88.58 after the maker of irrigation equipment reported better-than-expected quarterly results and a big jump in international sales.

BAD STRETCH: Lululemon sank 21.7% to $51.90 the day after the yoga clothing company issued a forecast for the quarter that fell well short of Wall Street's expectations.

FALLING SHORT: Science Applications International tumbled 10% to $77.64 after the information technology company's latest quarterly results missed estimates. The company cited a variety of problems, including delays and declines in contract work.

ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT: The Commerce Department raised its estimate for economic growth in the fourth quarter to 2.1% from 1.9%, saying that consumer spending increased more than expected. The Labor Department said applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: World stocks were mixed. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose 0.2%. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.5%. Some Asian indexes fell after Chinese authorities tightened liquidity in the financial system of the world's second-largest economy. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4%, while Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%. Southeast Asian indexes were mixed.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures were up 27 cents to $49.78 a barrel in New York. The contract rose $1.14 on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 15 cents to $52.69 a barrel in London.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices edged lower. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.40% from 2.38% late Wednesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.27 yen from Wednesday’s 111.03 yen. The euro fell to $1.0737 from $1.0760.

8:05 a.m.: This article was updated with market prices and context.

This article was originally published at 7 a.m.