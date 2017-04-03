Stocks edge higher in early trading

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street on Monday, with the biggest gains going to materials and industrial companies.

The early gains follow a solid first quarter for U.S. stocks.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 1.3% in early trading. Electric car maker Tesla rose 2.7% after reporting a big jump in deliveries for the first quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,363.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 15 points, or 0.1%, to 20,678. The Nasdaq composite increased 11 points, or 0.2%, to 5,923.

Three stocks rose for every two that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

