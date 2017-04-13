Stocks open slightly lower; Wells Fargo and Pier 1 fall

Stocks opened modestly lower on Wall Street on Thursday, led by declines in banks and energy companies.

Despite a solid earnings report, Wells Fargo sank 2.5% in the early going, following news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is selling some of its stake in the bank to avoid coming under additional regulatory scrutiny.

Pier 1 Imports dropped 8.6% after reporting disappointing sales.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,341.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 31 points, or 0.1%, to 20,566. The Nasdaq composite declined 4 points, or 0.1%, to 5,831.

U.S. markets will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

