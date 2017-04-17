Stocks rise, led by tech and consumer companies

U.S. stocks are starting higher Monday as investors get back to trading after the Easter holiday weekend. Technology and consumer-focused companies are making some of the largest gains after the Chinese government said that country's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter. Healthcare and energy companies are lagging behind the overall market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,338 as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88 points, or 0.4%, to 20,541. The Nasdaq composite picked up 27 points, or 0.5%, to 5,832. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 4 points, or 0.4%, to 1,350. Stocks have declined three weeks out of the last four.

Early leaders included chipmaker Nvidia, which climbed 2.4% to $97.81, and Google parent company Alphabet, which rose 1% to $949.35. Online retail giant Amazon went up 0.9% to $892.80 and streaming video company Netflix advanced 2.1% to $145.87.

CHINA: China's recovering economy appeared to get stronger in the first quarter, as it grew 6.9% from a year earlier. That was a slightly faster pace than the quarter before. In 2016, the world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in almost 30 years. Policies aimed at tempering the slowdown included higher spending on construction of infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Relatively cheap credit spurred booming property sales. The official full-year economic growth target for 2017 is 6.5%.

LET'S NOT SPLIT UP: Medical device maker Alere surged 16.4% to $49.25 after it accepted a new, lower buyout offer from Abbott Laboratories. Abbott will pay $51 a share, or about $5.3 billion. Abbott agreed to buy Alere more than a year ago for $56 a share, or $5.8 billion, but filed a lawsuit to end the deal after Alere recalled a key product, delayed filing a financial statement and faced an investigation into its business outside the U.S.

Alere traded as low as $31.47 last July as investors worried the deal would fall apart. Abbott shares rose 29 cents Monday to $42.96.

ACHES AND PAINS: Eli Lilly stumbled 4% to $82.46 after the Food and Drug Administration refused to approve its much-anticipated pill for the immune disorder rheumatoid arthritis. The FDA said it wants more information about the safety of Olumiant and the best doses for the drug. The drug was approved in Europe in February, and Lilly has high hopes for it because it's a pill instead of an injection like most other new rheumatoid arthritis drugs. It's the second drug development setback for Lilly since November.

CRUNCHED: Snack maker Snyder's-Lance dropped 19% to $32.34 after it gave a weak first-quarter forecast that included more spending on marketing and lower profit margins. Snyder's-Lance also said its chief executive, Carl Lee Jr., retired after 12 years with the company. Brian Driscoll will be its interim CEO. Driscoll was the CEO of Diamond Foods, a company Snyder's-Lance bought in 2016 for more than $1 billion.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 9 cents to $53.09 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 5 cents to $55.84 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.22%. It finished at 2.24% Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 108.47 yen from 109.16 yen. The euro rose to $1.0660 from $1.0612.

OVERSEAS: Markets in Hong Kong, France, Germany and Britain were all closed for the Easter holiday. In Japan the Nikkei 225 index gained 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.5%.

