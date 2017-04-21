Stocks edge down in early trading; Mattel slumps

Stocks edged lower in early trading on Wall Street on Friday as traders digested the latest round of company earnings reports.

Mattel slumped 8.3% in the first few minutes of trading after the El Segundo-based toymaker reported results that fell far short of analysts' forecasts.

Payments processing giant Visa climbed 1% after reporting a solid quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point at 2,354.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9 points, or 0.1%, to 20,590.

The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 5,913.

