Stocks hold steady as investors await Trump's tax proposal

Stock markets around the world have made only modest moves Wednesday, waiting to see what President Trump has in store for U.S. tax policy.

Stocks have leaped since November, large part because of expectations that lower taxes and looser regulations for businesses are on the way. The White House is expected to unveil its first tax proposal Wednesday, and officials have described it as “the biggest tax cut” in U.S. history, though the announcement is likely to include only broad outlines and few details.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,392, as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern time. It follows two days of strong gains of more than 0.6%, and the index is close to its record closing level of 2,395.96, set at the beginning of March.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 21,019, and the Nasdaq slipped 1, or less than 0.1%, to 6,024.

THE TAX PLAN COMETH: Along with expectations for lighter regulations on business, hopes for lower taxes have been among the main drivers for the S&P 500's 11% jump since the November election.

Today, the White House is expected to announce plans to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%. That may be only a starting point for negotiations, but a tax rate even in the 25% range would mean fatter after-tax profits for companies, which could propel their stock prices even further.

Many investors say profits need to climb to justify the big gains that stock prices have made in recent years.

EARNINGS: This is a frenetic week for companies reporting how much they earned during the first three months of the year. More than a third of the businesses in the S&P 500 are slated to report this week.

Reports have been largely better than expected, and analysts expect this to be the strongest quarter of growth in years.

Edwards Lifesciences jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 on Wednesday after it reported stronger revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company also raised its profit forecast for the year. Its stock jumped 9.9% to $108.71.

That helped drive the healthcare sector to a 0.8% gain, the second-biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index.

ANTE UP: Wynn Resorts climbed 6.1% to $125.44 after reporting revenue and profit that topped expectations. The company saw stronger revenue from its Las Vegas casino, as well as its new Macau resort, which opened in August.

ROLLED: U.S. Steel plunged 24.8% to $23.39 after it reported a loss for the first quarter and cut its profit forecast for the year.

MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, the French CAC 40 rose 0.2%, the FTSE 100 in London added 0.1% and the German DAX rose 0.1%. In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 jumped 1.1%, and the South Korean Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each added 0.5%.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 27 cents to $49.83 a barrel. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 15 cents to $52.72 a barrel in London.

Gold fell $2.60 to $1,264.60 an ounce, silver fell 13 cents to $17.47 an ounce and copper rose to $2.58 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The euro slipped to $1.0887 from $1.0939, while the dollar rose to 111.48 Japanese yen from 111.09 yen. The British pound rose to $1.2850 from $1.2830.

BONDS: U.S. government bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.32% from 2.34%.