Stocks edge higher in early trading

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors pore over a large batch of company earnings reports.

Comcast and Union Pacific rose early Thursday after reporting their earnings, while United Parcel Service and Southwest Airlines fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up a fraction at 2,387.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points, or 0.1%, to 20,986. The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1%, to 6,032.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks was flat at 1,419.

