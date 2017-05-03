Stocks open slightly lower as tech companies fall

Stock indexes opened slightly lower on Wall Street on Wednesday; technology companies were taking some of the biggest losses.

Apple fell 1.8% early Wednesday after iPhone sales weren't as high as investors expected.

Biotech drug maker Gilead Sciences sank 2.8% after its results came up short of forecasts, and online retailer Etsy plunged 8.9% after the company replaced its CEO.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged down 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,385.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40 points, or 0.2%, to 20,909. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4%, to 6,070.