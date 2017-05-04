Stocks inch down as oil prices sink; Fitbit jumps

U.S. stocks are lower Thursday morning as oil prices drop to their lowest level in nine months and energy companies take sharp losses. Banks are climbing as bond yields increase. Healthcare stocks are a bit higher as Congress prepares to vote on a bill intended to roll back much of former President Obama's healthcare law.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was unchanged at 2,388 as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 20,938. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 6,068. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks stayed at 1,391.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude futures sank $1.31, or 2.6%, to $46.51 a barrel in New York, and Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell $1.27, or 2.5%, to $49.51 a barrel in London. Oil is at its lowest price since August.

Energy companies took sharp losses. Exxon Mobil fell 1.2% to $81.74 and Marathon Oil slid 4% to $14.26.

HEALTH VOTE: House Republicans planned a vote on a revised bill rolling back much of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, also known as Obamacare.

The new legislation would rework subsidies for private insurance, limit federal spending on Medicaid for low-income people and cut taxes on upper-income individuals used to finance Obama's overhaul. The House vote is expected to be close. It's also not clear if the bill can pass the Senate, or how senators might change it if it does.

BONDS: Bond prices dropped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36% from 2.32%. Banks climbed because the increase in bond yields is sending interest rates higher. Citigroup rose 49 cents to $60.73 and Citizens Financial Group rose 34 cents to $37.56.

FASTER PACE: Fitness tracking device maker Fitbit leaped 14.3% to $6.47 after it reported first-quarter results that were stronger than analysts expected.

FED IN FOCUS: On Wednesday the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as investors had expected. However, the Fed said it expects the economy to recover from its sluggish first-quarter growth — a hint the central bank expects to raise rates again soon. That's aiding bond yields and the dollar.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.75 yen from 112.64 yen. The euro rose to $1.0934 from $1.0906.

OVERSEAS: The CAC 40 in France rose 0.9% after a debate between the French presidential candidates. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face off in the final round of voting Sunday, and Macron maintains a large lead in the polls. He is perceived to be more business-friendly and is an advocate of France's continued use of the euro and membership in the European Union.

Germany's DAX rose 0.8% to 12,642. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.1%.

The South Korean Kospi climbed 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1%. Japan's market was closed for a holiday.

