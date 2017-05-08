Stock indexes slip back from record highs

U.S. stock indexes inched back from their record highs Monday, while the dollar ticked higher against other currencies.

Trading was calm after the weekend's presidential election in France, which had the potential to upset global markets. The winner was the candidate who favored keeping France in the European Union and in the euro currency, to the relief of investors who feared the alternative would have hurt global trade. Markets had been rallying for weeks in anticipation of a victory by Emmanuel Macron, and analysts said that left little upside for when Macron actually won.

Read more: Macron may have won France's presidency, but he needs a legislative majority to govern »

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 3 points, or 0.1% to 2,396 as of 12:08 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 15 points, or 0.1%, to 20,992. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2%, to 6,089.

MARKETS ABROAD: The French CAC 40 fell 0.9%, but that followed a 7.4% surge in the preceding two weeks, when investors sent French stocks higher in anticipation of a Macron victory. In Germany, the DAX declined 0.2%. The FTSE 100 index in London was virtually flat.

Asian markets fared better. Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.3%, as did South Korea's Kospi index. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4%.

TAKING STOCK: Markets around the world have been tearing higher in recent weeks, and the S&P 500 index closed at another all-time high Friday following excitement about the French election and strong earnings in the United States.

“Corporate earnings have been phenomenal, the best quarter in five years,” said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors. “The earnings recession that was about seven or eight quarters long is definitively behind us. It's over.”

More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results for the first three months of the year, and most of those have topped analysts' expectations. With the U.S. job market continuing to improve, along with economies around the world, Orlando says he expects profits to keep rising through the year.

Market critics worry that stocks have grown too expensive relative to their profits, but Orlando isn’t one of them. He expects Monday's step back to be temporary.

“We've had a pretty strong bounce the last month or so,” he said. “We ought to drift sideways and consolidate until we get another clue” on the market's next move.

BRANDED: Newell Brands jumped 11.6% to $51.76, posting the largest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting stronger revenue and profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, whose brands include Paper Mate, Elmer's and Calphalon, also raised its earnings forecast for the year.

SLUMPING: Tyson Foods dropped 6.1% to $59.49 after reporting weaker revenue and earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected. The company said fires at two of its chicken plants hurt results.

IN THE BAG: Kate Spade surged 8.1% to $18.35 after agreeing to a $2.4-billion buyout by Coach, its rival in the luxury goods market. Coach is to pay $18.50 a share for Kate Spade.

Read more: Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion »

Often when companies announce takeovers, the purchaser will see its share price drop on worries that it paid too much or pursued an ill-fitting deal. But Coach rose 4.9% to $44.73.

NEWS FLASH: Tribune Media jumped 5.3% to $42.43 after rival Sinclair Broadcast Group said it would buy Tribune in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $43.50 a share, or a total of $3.9 billion. Sinclair fell 2.6% to $36.

Read more: Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion plus debt »

DOLLAR GAIN: The euro had been climbing against the dollar in recent weeks as expectations built for a Macron victory. After Macron won, the euro fell like the French stock index, slipping to $1.0928 from $1.0990. The dollar edged up to 112.84 yen from 112.61 yen. The British pound slipped to $1.2941 from $1.2969.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $45.96 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 43 cents to $48.67 a barrel.

Natural gas fell 12 cents, or 3.6%, to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil was close to flat at $1.44 a gallon, and wholesale gasoline held steady at $1.51 a gallon.

Gold rose 80 cents to $1,227.70 an ounce, silver fell 1 cent to $16.27 an ounce, and copper fell 4 cents to $2.49 an pound.

YIELDS: Bond yields edged up. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.37% from 2.35%. The two-year yield rose to 1.33% from 1.31%, and the 30-year Treasury yield ticked up to 3.02% from 2.99%.