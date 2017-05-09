Stocks open higher; Apple climbs further into record territory

Stocks opened a bit higher after they set records in the last few days. Technology and healthcare companies and banks are all rising.

Apple continued to gain Tuesday, setting record highs. It rose 0.8%.

Hotel chain Marriott International jumped 4.7% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its annual forecasts.

Banks rose with bond yields. High-dividend payers such as phone and utility companies lagged behind the overall market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,401.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 21,034. The Nasdaq composite went up 12 points, or 0.2%, to 6,115.

