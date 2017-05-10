Stocks open lower after some disappointing earnings reports

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street after several big U.S. companies reported disappointing first-quarter results.

Disney was down 3% in early trading Wednesday after its revenue fell short of forecasts. Priceline slumped 4.8% after its revenue also missed estimates.

Chipmaker Nvidia soared 14% after reporting earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,395.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 55 points, or 0.3%, to 20,919. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,117. The Nasdaq closed at an all-time high the day before.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37%.