Energy stocks lead indexes higher

Energy companies are leading stocks higher Monday as the price of crude oil climbs, keeping major indexes near record highs.

Transocean, a rig operator, was up 3.8% shortly before 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Marathon Oil rose 3.7%.

Cybersecurity company Symantec was up 4% as last week's global cyberattack spread.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,401.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74 points, or 0.4%, to 20,970. The Nasdaq composite increased 22 points, or 0.4%, to 6,144.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index jumped 14 points, or 1.1%, to 1,397.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.34%.