Stocks edge up; Home Depot climbs

Stocks are mostly higher in morning trading on Wall Street as the market adds modest gains to its record high close from the day before.

Banks and makers of consumer products were among the biggest winners early Tuesday. Citigroup rose 0.5% and Philip Morris International rose 0.8%.

Home Depot jumped 1.9% after reporting earnings and revenue that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point, less than 0.1%, to 2,403.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 21,010. The Nasdaq composite increased 5 points, or 0.1%, to 6,154.

