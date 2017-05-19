Stocks edge up in early trading; Foot Locker dives 15%

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders look over a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. jumped 6.6% in early trading Friday after reporting solid results for its latest quarter.

Foot Locker plunged 15% after its profits fell short of analysts' forecasts. Campbell Soup also lost 1.6% after turning in disappointing results.

Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,374.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52 points, or 0.3%, to 20,715. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5%, to 6,088.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24%.